Katy Perry’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Outfit Made With Photos of Victims

During a video tribute from U2 which played out during the live broadcast of the One Love Manchester concert, Bono paid tribute to the victims of the attack saying “all our hearts are with you”.

Ariana Grande is holding the One Love Manchester concert to honour and raise funds for victims of the Manchester attack following her gig on May 22.

The concert raised more than $3 million (£2.3 million) for a fund set up by the British Red Cross.

Apart from Grande and Perry, a star-studded cast including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams turned up for the concert.

She also delivered a heartfelt message to the roughly 50,000 attendees, thanked Grande for her strength and encouraged everyone to operate from a place of love, even when that feels impossible.

“It’s very bad. It’s terrible”, she tearfully told fans. “We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music”. “It’s an emotional story: my father passed away two and half years ago, and that was the song she sang for him after he passed”. “But what you should do is not let them (terrorists) win”. They can never take that part from us ever.

