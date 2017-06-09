Katy Perry: Taylor Swift is trying to ‘assassinate my character’

Everything has changed: Taylor Swift’s back catalogue has reappeared on streaming services. That is, until the very day her ex-buddy Katy releases her album, Witness And that, friends, is how petty just got redefined.

Coincidentally (or not), at the exact moment Perry’s Witness hit digital shelves at midnight on Thursday is also when Swift decided to make her entire back catalog available to all streaming services for the first time since 2014. The following year she announced she would withhold “1989” from Apple Music because of its policy of not paying artists and rights holders for music streamed during a three-month free trial period.

“All I can say is that music is changing so quickly, and the landscape of the music industry itself is changing so quickly, that everything new, like Spotify, all feels to me a bit like a grand experiment”, she said.

Fans of the blonde beauty were happy at the news, however, others notice that the 26-year-old chose to release her music at midnight on June 9, which coincided with the release of long-time nemesis Katy Perry’s fifth album.

Singer Katy Perry has lashed out at Taylor Swift, accusing her of character assassination.

Coincidence? We think not.

Swift’s decision means Apple Music loses its exclusive access to her tunes.

Meanwhile, Katie recently insisted Taylor should be the first to apologise, telling NME: “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?” A novel idea, but one that showed Perry was in need of a gimmick rather than allowing her music to stand on its own.

Adding on, Perry revealed Max Martin, who wrote Bad Blood with Swift, is innocent.

Perry, of late, hasn’t been shy about the strained dynamic between the two pop princesses, going so far as to call out Swift for the feud during an episode of Carpool Karaoke and in subsequent media appearances and interviews.

So if you are a Prime member, and you want to jam out to ad-free Taylor Swift on your phone, you’re in luck.