Keith Urban dominates CMT Music Awards 2017

Keith Urban took home the award for male video of the year on Wednesday night at the CMT Music Awards, and he credited his wife Nicole Kidman for all his success.

Underwood, who has won video of the year six times, is also nominated for collaboration of the year (“The Fighter” with Urban) and female video of the year (“Church Bells“).

Keith also promised to bring his two daughters – Sunday, eight, and Faith, six – to the awards show next year. “I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry because … he writes these things-they come out of I don’t know-and they’re like lovely gifts”, the 49-year-old actress said.

Keith Urban won big at the 2017 CMT Awards and dedicated his trophy to his wife, Nicole Kidman.

Thank you God for so many incredible blessings. “Oh my gosh, it’s killing me that we’re not there tonight”, she told ET of the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup playoff game.

Derulo and Bryan were up for Performance of the Year against Jason Aldean, John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini; and Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, featuring Danielle Bradbery. “She helps me so much making these videos what they are”. The couple’s first biological baby, a girl, is due August 8 and will join a big sister the pair adopted earlier this year.

Duo Video of the Year – H.O.L.Y.

The duo started things out slowly and bare-bones, letting their velvety vocals and the song’s attractive lyrics take center stage. “Thank you so much, fans”.

Band member Karen Fairchild thanked the group’s fans onstage “for making this such a big hit”.

For Male Video of the Year, Urban’s competition was Shelton with “Came Here to Forget”, Eric Church with “Record Year”, Jason Aldean with Lights Come On, Luke Bryan with “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”, and Rhett with “Star of the Show”. And she didn’t stop crying until she was done accepting the award.

Alaina was visibly rattled in the moment, appearing star struck after receiving an award from McEntire. Then she looked up at all the artists seated in the audience and said, “And all of these people up here”. “I’m thrilled and honored to get to host this great event”, Esten, 51, said in a statement.