Kensington election count suspended ahead amid ‘very close’ result

The seat was too close to call, and after a series of recounts it was chose to send the counters home because they were deemed to exhausted to carry on .

Work at the count has been delayed – with a result not expected until at least tonight, and perhaps tomorrow.

The seat has been Conservative since its creation in 2010. But the results appear to have been so close that repeated recounts are necessary – and the staff are not available to complete the count.

The tellers have been sent home because they are too exhausted to count and have been sent home.

Voters in Kensington and Chelsea will have to wait until Friday afternoon or even Saturday before they find out who their MP will be after counters were sent home following a night of high drama. They didn’t finish with a decisive result – with some reports suggesting there may be dozens of votes in it – and so another count will have to happen.

Returning officer Tony Redpath said in a statement: “The provisional result of the election was known at approximately 2am”.

“The result on that recount also remained very close”.

It is believed there needs to be a third recount and it will have to take place over the weekend. At this stage staff had been up all night and were becoming visibly exhausted.

With 619 out of 650 constituencies declared, a Press Association forecast predicted that Tories would end up with 320 seats – 10 fewer than when the election was called and six short of an absolute majority.

Early indications from the London constituency at around 12.30am, which voted to remain during the European Union referendum past year, suggested a Labour gain.

Labour was heading for 260 seats, the Liberal Democrats for 14, the Scottish National Party 34, Plaid Cymru three and Greens one, according to the PA analysis.