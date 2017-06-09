Kevin Durant on the cusp of glory with Golden State Warriors

Cleveland, who suffered a pair of lopsided losses to open the series, looked like they were about to finally beat the Warriors after leading the game for much of the second half.

Kevin Durant saw the space and stepped back. The Warriors finished with an 11-0 run to steal the victory and all but assure themselves of taking Cleveland’s title.

Although Durant and the Dubs got the last laugh, the Cavs dynamic duo of Lebron James and Kyrie Irving was simply unstoppable for most of the game, combining for 77 points on 55 percent shooting, the most points by a duo in a Finals loss in National Basketball Association history.

A 10-0 Cleveland run early in the third quarter brought the Cavaliers their first lead of the finals beyond the opening quarter, Kevin Love’s 3-pointer closing the spurt to put the hosts ahead 71-69. Cleveland was physical on defense.

No team in National Basketball Association history has overcome a 3-0 deficit in The Finals.

Thankfully, Thompson, Durant and eventually Curry were there to make sure it didn’t matter, with threes raining down like rain on Cleveland’s parade as the Warriors combined for nine in the quarter. “Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody”. “Overall, it was just an incredibly tough, resilient performance”.

“I want to win just as bad as they do and obviously they probably got a bad taste in their mouth after what happened last year and we had one in our mouth last year from what happened the year before”, James said.

Shortly after Game 3, a tweet from Smith’s official Twitter account said “Cavs in 7”. The defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins return to their home ice, where they won the first two games of the series. They made 12 of 44 3-pointers (27 percent). But protecting the lead meant leaving Irving on the floor for the entire second half and James for all but a few seconds of it, and on the other bench Steve Kerr kept reminding his deeper Warriors that the Cavaliers were going to get exhausted.

Showing off his ability to spin in shots high off the backboard, Irving scored 16 in the third quarter and the Cavs held the Warriors to 22 points in their lowest scoring output in any quarter in this postseason. As a team Warriors started 7-of-9 from three.

The LeBron vs. the World trend continued in the second quarter.

But it didn’t last, not with Klay Thompson and Durant equalling things at the other end. The Cavaliers bench was 1-of-8 shooting in the first half. The one as the best team ever.

It looked as if it might be enough to ensure a Cleveland victory and to give the Cavaliers new life in this series. It was the Cavaliers, as Kyrie Irving was making every shot and the Warriors could hardly buy one.

The Warriors turnover problems from Game 2 carried over to Wednesday night, when they had 18, which helped the Cavaliers stay in the game.

The Warriors? Curry scored a layup at 2:25, Durant hit a baseline pull-up at 1:15. “Like I said, they played a really good game as well, but they made shots, they made shot down the stretch. We missed some shots, and they made some”. I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower. We got to this point playing our way. This year those two did better, LeBron scoring 39 and Irving 38.

Then the Cavaliers went down 2-0 unceremoniously in the 2017 Finals out West, and the justifications began, albeit legitimate ones. Including in the clutch.