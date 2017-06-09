Kevin Durant’s dagger 3 lifts Warriors over Cavs in Game 3

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s or Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in the early 00s for the Los Angeles Lakers, and even 1990s Chicago’s tandem of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen – these stellar pairings have nothing on Golden State’s dynamic duo.

James and Irving combined for 77 points but their efforts went for naught as the late-game collapse by the defending champion Cavaliers left them trailing the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-0. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were spectacular. For as rugged as those old San Antonio Spurs played James, for as disappointing as the Dallas Mavericks’ series was for him in 2011, these Warriors are pushing toward dynastic levels.

James and Kyrie Irving lived up to their superstar billing with outings of 39 and 38 points respectively, but Smith proved the best of the supporting cast. The Cavaliers rode the energy in their home building to an early lead and finally strung together stops against the Warriors’ offense.

In a 2012 interview with BeyondUltimate.com, Durant said, “The Bible both pumps me up and balances me to play my best“.

Kevin Durant was the biggest prize of last year’s offseason and on Wednesday he showed why the Warriors were so keen to get him, draining the shot of his career to put Golden State on the cusp of an unprecedented flawless postseason.

“You can tell, he knows this is his moment”, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “He senses this is his time”. The shot rimmed off to Durant, who pushed the ball up the court immediately.

Kevin Durant tallied 31 points, while Klay Thompson and Steph Curry had 30 points and 26 points apiece for the Warriors.

“When you have a team with the makeup of our team back then, we could play slow, we could play fast”, Erving said. “And I would see Kyle Korver in the corner, one of the greatest three-point shooters in this league’s history, and give him an opportunity in the short corner”. I’m glad I was able to knock that down.

“So I just stayed there, high hands, contested”, James said. Also it was a good time, it was 45 seconds to go, we were down two, if I miss, we could have gotten another stop.

“For me personally, I gave everything I had tonight (Wednesday)”, a visibly distraught James said after the loss. He knew Drant’s tendencies so well -he leans forward when he shoots — that he didn’t want to foul him shooting a three-pointer. “I don’t want to relax”. James became the first player to appear in 20 or more Finals games with two franchises. “He’s been an wonderful player in this league for a long time, and I think he’s – he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”. The Warriors can lock up their second National Basketball Association title in three years on Friday in Game 4 at the Q.

But Iguodala stripped James, who followed through with a kick toward the Warriors veteran’s groin. “That’s why they brought him here”, added Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

And with a victory in Game 4 on Friday night, Golden State can exorcise those haunting demons from last June when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cavaliers.

With Golden State’s core all in the prime of their career, they could foreseeably be back on this stage many more times over the next several years. “I think we have grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through this long year and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”.