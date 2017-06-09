Kevin Durant’s late-game heroics encapsulate NBA’s new nightmare

The 2017 NBA Finals will continue on Friday as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors for Game 4.

The overall ratings for the series, the first time the same two teams have played in three straight Finals, are the highest since 1998, when Michael Jordan won his last championship.

Irving and James each played about 45 minutes on the court, leaving them tired when it mattered most.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a very good team in a very bad way right now. He’s averaging a point per minute, seven rebounds and 5.7 assists. If you’re looking for a differentiation between the two teams, don’t look at James’ fatigue or Kevin Durant – look at that stat, and that Korver shot with 53 seconds to play.

A flawless confluence of events in the summer of 2016 -Durant’s free agency, an unprecedented spike in the NBA’s salary cap and Golden State’s ability to add a superstar such as Durant – has altered the league’s landscape. But there was something else too, something that might have had more to do with the Warriors losing the finals than an aching knee: mentally, Curry wasn’t there. “I (have) played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”.

Obviously some of that is the Warriors defence, but they continue to miss open looks that through the first three rounds were gimmes. They have thus far swept away the Portland Trailblazers, the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs in the first three rounds of the playoffs, winning the first four games in each best-of-seven series.

“I said it after we won the Eastern Conference finals that we (were) getting ready for a juggernaut”, James said. Irving added 38 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and in total, it wasn’t enough.

Undoubtedly the presence of Durant makes Curry and the other Warriors better. Fourteen minutes of leading the game meant nothing.

Klay Thompson drops 30 in Game 3 on Thursday. Several times they stood on the brink of breaking the Cavs only to fall just short. Let’s not forget Washington had a chance to draft the three Warriors who established the team’s foundation and put the team in a position to recruit Durant. These aptly named Warriors spent the last two months building big leads, then Wednesday wiped out a late deficit. ‘It’s on you, ‘ Green told Myers.

“We knew how good he was, but just how clutch he’s been, how many big shots he’s hit for us”, said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

So if you’re reveling in the history, and the triumph of perfection in construction, you win, as long as you don’t mind endless arguments with birdbrained recidivists who think Durant should have signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and built a team from scratch.

No team in NBA playoff history has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series, although the Cavaliers did become the first team in NBA Finals history to rally from a 3-1 hole to swipe the crown over Golden State a year ago.

While the Warriors’ awful trio clicked (Durant 31 points, Klay Thompson 30 and Curry 26), not their Cavs’ counterparts, though; Love proved to be the missing link.