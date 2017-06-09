Kidman’s ‘rage’ after filming sex scene

HBO’s miniseries Big Little Lies is a glossy whodunit that exposes the unsettling secrets laying beneath the façade of the lives of four women – most poignantly the domestic violence that occurs between married couple Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) behind closed doors.

The disturbing scenes had a harrowing effect on Nicole.

Kidman was actually left with bruises from filming scenes and they also left her feeling pain emotionally.

“I went home and I threw a rock through a glass door“.

“I was obviously holding all that rage and what had been done”, Kidman adds.

The Oscar-winning actress called her “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon to express what happened. I mean, we got the taste for it, so we’re like, “Oh, what a pity”. “I don’t do stuff like that”, Witherspoon recalled her saying.

Referring to one particularly harrowing scene, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I remember lying on the floor in the last episode, being in my underwear and having just been really thrown around”.

“She got home from work and she had one of these terrible scenes and she goes, “I couldn’t get into my hotel room so I threw a rock through the window…”

The director, Jean-Marc had to put a towel over her in between takes.

‘I just felt completely humiliated and devastated.

‘It was very important to reconnect after shooting those scenes. Speaking to Vogue in March, the actress revealed that her husband of 11 years was distressed and “devastated” seeing his beloved one “covered in deep, massive bruises”. “We made a point of checking in with each other, giving each other a hug”.