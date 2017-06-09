Kirk Cousins contract talks with Redskins on positive track

Instead, Washington has hit Cousins with the franchise tag in each of the last two offseasons. Those include likely pending deals for elite quarterbacks Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders; the $16 million guaranteed by the Chicago Bears to backup Mike Glennon; a still-uncertain 2018 college quarterback class, and the support of Redskins coach Jay Gruden.

“I was just alerted of the report”. “I’m not in the negotiations, unfortunately. I think Bruce [Allen], Eric Schaffer, they’ll do a fine job and obviously Kirk’s agent will do his work and hopefully something gets done”.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday morning that contract talks between Cousins and the Redskins were heading in a positive direction. Per Schefter, owner Dan Snyder has gotten involved, making it known he wants Cousins around for the long haul.

“There’s no doubt it’s been more positive lately”, said one source familiar with the talks who requested anonymity. Now the team is finally realizing just what they have in Cousins. “Everything has been much more positive in the past several months”. “I know he’s going to be here this season, that’s all I care about, and whatever happens happens with his agent and our organization”.

For now, Cousins will pocket $23.9 million in 2017 under the tag.

The two sides have until July 15th reach a long-term deal or else Cousins will play under the one-year contract associated with the franchise tag for the second straight season.