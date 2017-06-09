Korea leader warns North after latest missile launch

The test was meant to “verify the combat application efficiency of the overall weapon system”, the KCNA news agency reported.

It said leader Kim Jong Un observed the launches and that the missiles “accurately detected and hit” floating targets at sea after making “circular flights”.

Pyongyang fired multiple short-range missiles from the town of Wonsan on Thursday, which flew at a maximum height of 2 km and travelled about 200 km before falling into the Sea of Japan.

The launch on Thursday – the North’s fifth weapons test in a month – was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, and came less than a week after the United Nations tightened sanctions against the reclusive nation. That was in response to a spate of recent ballistic missile tests which violate United Nations sanctions.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for North Korea’s interior ministry lashed at USA and global sanctions against the Communist state, adding that such measures would only push the country to further develop its nuclear potential.

North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles off its east coast Thursday. The improved range indicates North Korea is pursuing weapons capable of reaching USA aircraft carriers that operate from deeper positions, he said.

“The UN Security Council resolution has clear rules on (North Korea’s) use of ballistic missiles technologies”, she said.

The device would be the latest of several North Korean drones to have flown into the South, with which Pyongyang is technically at war after the Korean war ended in a truce, rather than a peace treaty, in 1953.

North Korea is on track to conduct a record number of missile tests this year, with the ultimate goal of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

The launch came days after US aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan left those waters after joint exercises with the South Korean navy.

Following Thursday’s test launch, South Korea said its neighbor is trying to showcase its capabilities in an effort to deter any future joint US-South Korean naval drills.

Bolivia’s U.N. Ambassador Sacha Llorentty Soliz, the current U.N. Security Council president, told reporters Thursday he had not received any requests for a meeting on the latest launches.

The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of past year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States – something President Donald Trump has vowed “won’t happen”. Analysts say the latest test appeared to be aimed at keeping up pressures on Moon to wrest concessions.

Moon has sought to expand cross-border civilian exchanges as a way to improve ties, but North Korea on Monday rejected a Seoul civic group’s offer to provide anti-malaria supplies to protest South Korea’s support of fresh United Nations sanctions adopted last week.

In what will likely become another source of animosity, Moon’s government plans to let two out of four North Korean fishermen recently rescued at sea resettle in South Korea in accordance with their wishes.

North Korea often accuses South Korea of kidnapping its citizens or enticing them to defect to the South.

The other two are being sent back to the North on Friday.

Last month, North Korea premiered a powerful new midrange missile that outside experts said flew higher than any other missile it has tested.