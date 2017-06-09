Korean official suspended over US missile defense report

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Wee ordered the fact that four Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system launchers were in store at a United States military base in South Korea to be removed from the Ministry of National Defense’s report to the presidential office on May 25.

A banner with an illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul Monday, June 5, 2017.

On its part, the USA also denied that it hid any information regarding THAAD from the new South Korean government, saying through the Pentagon on Wednesday that it has been “completely transparent” over the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system.

A key presidential official said that the questioning was brief but fell short of explaining why the defense ministry report excluded information about the four launchers.

In late April, a local broadcaster spotted four THAAD launch vehicles on a highway linking the southern port city of Busan and Daegu, from which the U.S. THAAD base is about an hour’s drive.

Moon ordered a separate investigation into the defense ministry suspected of trying to avoid the environmental assessment on the USA missile defense system at a golf course in Seongju county, North Gyeongsang province.

Moon’s investigation order has prompted media speculation about its motives.

During his election campaign prior to the May 9 election, Moon had urged a parliamentary review of the controversial deployment.

Earlier this week, working-level defense officials told the presidential office that they didn’t think discussions about the four launchers were important because a broadcaster had already aired footage of their transportation.

Yoon said Wee instead initially planned to verbally report about the four launchers but didn’t do so.

The North, under an array of sanctions for its missile and nuclear programs, however, says it is developing arms as deterrence against the USA threat.

Wee didn’t immediately make any public comments, according to the Defense Ministry.

One THAAD battery is composed of six mobile launchers, 48 interceptors, the AN/TPY-2 radar and the fire and control unit.

The agreement between the United States and South Korea not to make it public to people can not indicate no report to President Moon, the senior press secretary told reporters.

