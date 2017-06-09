Federal Bureau of Investigation experts visited Qatar in late May to analyse an alleged cyber breach that saw the hackers place the fake story with Qatar’s state news agency, the USA broadcaster said.

The Kremlin has denied claims from a USA government intelligence report that Russian hackers attacked at least one US voting software supplier before last year’s presidential election.

‘CNN and some other media sit and wait for any kind of scandal.to automatically and without any evidence blame it on Russia or Russian hackers, ‘ he said at a news conference following his talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis.

Trump has dismissed the allegations as “fake news”.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the United States over potential links between Russian Federation and Trump’s inner circle. Yesterday Tuesday, US President Donald Trump offered silent support to the isolation of Qatar from the countries of the region, suggesting that the small Gulf state is funding extremist organizations.

Lavrov emphasized that ‘it’s important to settle any differences at a negotiating table to ease concerns that emerged and pool efforts in the fight against the main regional threat, terrorism’.

This came on the same day the online news site The Intercept posted the report that Russian government hackers carried out a cyberattack against one US voting software vendor last August and launched a spear-phishing attack targeting local USA organizations days before the 2016 US election, according to a highly classified report within the National Security Agency.

Dzhabarov said the report shows that “the world has gone insane – whatever happens, there is a Russian trace there, the trace of Russian hackers”.

CNN now claims United States intelligence agencies have found evidence that Russian hackers were behind the story.