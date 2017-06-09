Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the broadcaster that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the hack and the planting of fake news. “Well, fake is fake”.

Tensions between Qatar and Saudi Arabia – a Middle East heavyweight – bubbled to the surface two weeks ago when Qatar said its state-run news agency and its Twitter account were hacked to publish a fake story claiming the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had called Iran ‘a regional and Islamic power that can not be ignored’.

Saudi Arabia and a handful of other Sunni-ruled states have cut ties with Qatar since June 5, saying its policies have supported the funding of terrorism as well as “extremist” organizations and Iranian-backed Shi’ite rebel groups. ‘Whatever happens, there is a Russian trace there, the trace of Russian hackers’.

The Kremlin has denied claims from a US government intelligence report that Russian hackers attacked at least one USA voting software supplier before last year’s presidential election.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE insist that Qatar break all links with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Iran before diplomatic and economic relations can be restored, The Guardian reported. He added that the findings will be revealed once the inquiry is complete.

In a tweet sent out early on Monday morning, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Protecting national security from threats of terrorism and extremism, Saudi Arabia has made a decision to sever diplomatic and consular relations with the State of Qatar”. Moscow is closely following the developments, the minister said, urging all sides to settle the dispute through negotiations.

“Apart from this claim which absolutely does not conform to reality, we have not seen any other information nor heard any arguments for the reliability of this information”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.