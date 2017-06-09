Kubica back in an Formula One car for first time since 2011

Robert Kubica got back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 auto on Tuesday, for the first time since the rally vehicle crash that stalled his F1 career, back in February 2011.

Kubica was one of F1’s rising stars before suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident through the 2011 off-season, bringing his single-seater career to a halt.

The 32-year-old Pole was offered a private test in a 2012 Lotus E20 by Renault yesterday in Valencia, completing 115 laps in order to gauge his ability and endurance.

After Tuesday’s running was complete, Renault posted a series of photos and videos from the team’s official Twitter account.

Kubica made 76 Grand Prix starts between 2006 and 2010, winning the 2008 Canadian round for Sauber on his way to fourth in that year’s driver standings.

Being able to test successfully at Valencia does not necessarily mean Kubica would have the freedom of movement to drive competitively at tracks that require large degrees of steering lock, such as Monaco.

The Polish driver also said he has mixed feelings after the test.

Another former F1 driver, Zanardi, knows all about returning from physical adversity, having lost his legs in a 2001 Indycar crash and gone on to race again and also win Paralympic gold.

“For me, it has been an important day from an emotional point of view”, said Kubica. Since then, he’s rallied and completed LMP1 and Formula E testing, but his day out with Renault was his first crack at an F1 vehicle in six years.

According to onet.pl, Kubica said he prepared for the test for more than a year, drive in hard conditions and at a good pace, and was grateful for the opportunity to take part. “It is not easy after six years, but I knew I could do the job and I can be satisfied“. “Renault gave me my first F1 test in 2005, so I appreciate another test this time around”. “It was a smooth day”, Permane said. His collaboration with Renault was abruptly cut short, while we saw a bright future for him.

Renault F1 team sporting director Alan Permane praised Kubica’s efforts after such a long time away.