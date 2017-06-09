Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott on Set of His Latest Music Video

That platonic relationship adds to the alleged reasons why Jenner feels that Scott is the ideal choice for Kylie.

If we needed further proof that Kylie Jenner is dating rapper Travis Scott, then here it is.

“Kendall vibes with Travis way more than she ever did with Tyga“. She thinks he’s super cool and talented and has a lot of respect for him, she definitely thinks her sister upgraded.

People reported Tuesday that Jenner and Scott enjoyed a casual dinner at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila the night before.

In the aftermath of the advert initially airing, Color of Change, a U.S. advocacy group that campaigns to “end practices that unfairly hold Black people back”, accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of “appropriating our pain and struggle”. But now, the 19-year-old is doing her own thing again.

Her current beau rapper Travis Scott was not with Jenner for her outing.

Kylie also stepped up the promotion for her new collection by posing in one of the sexy bikinis, and she really rocked her curves in them.

On May 2, a member of Kylie’s team emailed Tizita the celeb’s sizes and address, and asked to receive the “care package” in time for her to wear them for a shoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova.

But Kylie’s ex, Tyga, appears to be having a hard time accepting the duo’s relationship.

Between Kris and Caitlyn, Kylie and Kendall Jenner had to make a choice! “Kylie feels like she’s grown, and this is her way of breaking off from the family – especially from [momager] Kris”, the insider explains.

“Kylie and Travis tied the knot at her Calabasas mansion”, a source revealed toLife & Style magazine.

She shared the snaps with the message: “Camokinis dropping on KylieJennerShop.com in 2 hours!”