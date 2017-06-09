L’Oreal to sell Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos

Clichy, France-based L’Oreal bought Body Shop, an ethical cosmetics chain that was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, England, for £652.3 million ($815.8 million) in 2006.

On June 8, L’Oreal began exclusive talks to sell United Kingdom cosmetics chain the Body Shop to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos for €1bn (£876m).

“I am very pleased to announce Natura as the potential new “home” for The Body Shop”, L’Oréal chief executive Jean-Paul Agon said.

L’Oreal put The Body Shop on the sale block in February, more than 10 years after snapping up the ethical skincare brand.

L’Oreal shares gained 1.6% in the opening 45 minutes of trading in Paris to change hands at €191.20 each at 9:22 CET, outpacing the 0.82% gain for the benchmark CAC-40 and extending the stock’s three-month gain of nearly 8%.

“It is the best new owner we could imagine to nurture the brand DNA around naturality and ethics”. Natura shares have gained 42 percent in the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about $4.3 billion.

Natura, which made the offer to buy the Body Shop and proposed the €1bn selling price, is a good fit, since the Brazilian company owns other brands with a natural ethos (such as Aesop).

Natura said the acquisition would help it take a “decisive step towards internationalisation”. CVC Capital Partners, Advent International Corp. and Investindustrial Advisors SpA were among firms that also made proposals to L’Oreal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The chain runs 3,000 stores in more than 60 countries around the world, and a year ago generated net sales of €921m.

Natura is a Brazilian brand, born from the passion for cosmetics and relationships.

For the year to December 2016 profits fell 38 percent to €33.8 million, with sales dropping almost 5 percent to €920.8 million.