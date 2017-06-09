Labour leader Corbyn calls for PM May to stand down

The survey taken at polling stations across the United Kingdom suggests the Tories could get 314 MPs when all the results have been counted in Thursday’s election.

In a BBC video hugely shared on social media, a woman called Brenda seemed to speak for many after the election was announced.

With neither party reaching the necessary majority it now falls to Mrs May and Mr Corbyn to try and form a coalition government. A party needs 326 seats to have an overall majority.

The 2017 intake has now surpassed 200, outnumbering the 196 women elected to the House of Commons in the last Parliament after the 2015 election and subsequent by-elections.

The Labour Party campaigned against Brexit in the referendum but now says the result must be honoured, and is aiming for a “close new relationship with the EU” with workers’ rights protected.

Theresa May said that Britain needed a “period of stability”.

Another EU official in Brussels said it was too early to speculate on how the bloc would react to a change in Britain’s demands for its withdrawal. May formally triggered the two-year Brexit departure timetable in March.

In a tweet, Barnier said: “Timetable and European Union positions are clear”.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the legislature’s Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt quipped: “I thought surrealism was a Belgian invention”.

He said it was yet “another own goal, after Cameron now May”.

SNP Deputy Leader Stewart Hosie said it would be an “extraordinary thing” for Theresa May “to call this election for narrow party advantage and then, if these numbers are correct, to blow it incredibly”.

The outcome of the exit polls also resulted in the British pound tumbling 1.6 percent to value at $1.27, CNN reported.

With the party in a position to hold the balance of power at Westminster, senior MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP would be “serious players” in the hung parliament, telling the BBC: “This is ideal territory for the DUP because obviously if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority it puts us in a very strong negotiating position and certainly that is one we would take up with relish”. Investors worry a minority Conservative government would be weaker in Brexit talks, scheduled to begin June 19.

He repeated calls for May to resign.

Frith told BuzzFeed News he felt “fantastic” upon hearing he had won with what he called a “thumping four and a half thousand majority”.

DUP said there was no need for a formal coalition deal in order to back Conservatives.

Former Conservative minister Anna Soubry, who just held onto her seat, said May was “in a very hard place” following a “dreadful campaign”. “That’s what we have seen tonight”.

Labour’s Chris Matheson, who was defending a majority of just 93 votes, delivered a stunning result, returning a majority of more than 9,000 votes. Theresa May will be Prime Minister until it is decided who will form the new government.

However, he said he was skeptical to conclude that “Britons’ sovereign decision on Brexit has been cast into doubt in any way”.

“These are discussions that will be long and that will be complex”.

“So let’s not kid ourselves”.

Discussions between the British government and the European Union are formally set to begin later this month.

Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond was also defeated, losing his seat to a Tory contender. However, with almost all votes counted, the Conservatives are on 315 seats, short of the 326 mark that ensures a majority.

“Corbyn ran a way better campaign, he got to more places and got more people to come out to his rallies”, said Labour supporter Alisa Hall outside the London building where Corbyn’s votes were counted.

Voters between 18-24 turned out in force and in some occasions forced back historically conservative seats, taking up issues such as university tuition, school lunches, immigration and Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, with a real possibility that her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament.

Britain’s home secretary has narrowly avoided defeat in the general election, holding on to her seat in Parliament by 346 votes after a recount.

In the 2015 election, Amber Rudd won the Hastings and Rye seat in southern England by nearly 5,000 votes.

He defeated his Conservative party rival by a whopping 16,998 votes.

The Tories lost seven frontbenchers, with ministers Jane Ellison, Simon Kirby, Gavin Barwell, James Wharton, Nicola Blackwood and Rob Wilson going down to defeat, along with Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer, the author of the widely criticised Tory manifesto.

But May’s botched announcement of a reform in funding for elderly care, a strong grassroots campaign by Corbyn and the terror attacks, which increased scrutiny of her time as interior minister, changed the game.