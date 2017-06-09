Labour leader Corbyn says Brexit talks must go ahead after inconclusive poll

Oettinger said the European Union “stands ready” for Brexit talks, “but the next few hours or days will indicate if the other negotiating party can even begin talks because without a government, there can be no negotiations”. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has set June 19 as his favoured date for the start of talks, due to last around 14-18 months.

But European Council president Donald Tusk took a different tone, warning Britain might end up with no deal on its withdrawal arrangements or future trade because it does not open negotiations in time.

“And on the question of a referendum, I can assure you we’re the one party that is going to deliver on the will of the British people, respect the will of the British people, ensure we come out of Brexit and there’s no second referendums – unlike other parties”. “We are ready”, she said.

That was also the broadly desired outcome in Brussels, where leaders believed that a stronger May would be better able to cut compromise deals with the European Union and resist pressure from hardline pro-Brexit factions in her party which have called for Britain to reject European Union terms and, possibly, walk out without a deal.

Theresa May is understood to have no intention of resigning as Prime Minister after a disastrous night for her party.

“We need a government that can act”, Oettinger told the Deutschlandfunk radio station.

The Conservative Party manifesto states calls for a “divisive” independence referendum would disrupt the UK’s bid to get the best Brexit deal for both Scotland and the United Kingdom, adding: “We have been very clear that now is not the time for another referendum on independence”.

Elmar Brok, a prominent German conservative member of the EU parliament, said Europeans would be disappointed: “Now no prime minister will have that room for manoeuvre”, he said.

“The results of the United Kingdom election indicate to me that there is no strong mandate to proceed with a hard Brexit, which represents an opportunity for Ireland”.

“We must ensure that the Brexit talks are handled in a smooth and coherent manner to secure the best possible outcome for Ireland, for Europe and the United Kingdom”, he said.