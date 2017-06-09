Labour market stays hot with surprise gain of 77000 full-time jobs

Employers added 54,500 jobs, handily topping economists’ forecast for a gain of 11,000.

“Overall, the jobs report was reasonably good”, David Madani, the senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Is the wages puzzle – slumping earnings gains in the face of sharp increases in employment – being solved?

However, Canadian wages continue to be soft despite the fact that the annual growth in permanent employee wages rose to 1.0 per cent from the all-time low 0.5 per cent increase in April, economists warned.

It’s not just services.

By industry, the services sectors gained 31,300 jobs last month while factories added 23,300 positions, including 25,300 more in manufacturing. Driven by full-time hiring, this was the biggest increase since September.

The employment gains bode well for the continuation of the country’s expansion, which is the fastest among the Group of Seven, as Canada emerges from the oil price collapse and benefits from a soaring real estate market.

Canada’s currency appreciated after the report, rising 0.3 per cent to C$1.3466 at 8:32 a.m. Toronto time. The increase in unemployment was due to the entry of 78,400 Canadians into the labor force in May. The central bank’s main gauges of underlying, or core, inflation have all in recent months been below 2% – or the level of annual inflation the Bank of Canada targets when setting interest rates. The number of hours worked rose 0.7 per cent, the report said.

Canada’s economy added a net 55,000 jobs in May, blowing past expectations with a surge in full-time work.

Employment for those ages 15 to 24 jumped by 28,000, marking the first notable increase in jobs for young people since October 2016.