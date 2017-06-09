Latest Windows 10 Preview provides a glimpse at new Windows 10 design

Next up are the improvements that have been introduced to Microsoft’s default Edge browser.

One of the significant changes coming to the platform, Windows 10, is the brand new Fluent Design aesthetics – which can be seen as being synonymous to Google’s Material Design language. As a reminder, you can customize the visible quick actions by going to Settings System Notifications & actions.

The Microsoft Edge web browser also received some much needed improvements. Windows 10 Creators Updates had already been rolled out in April this year, and now the company is now gearing up to extend the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in the coming months. How many of these features will matter to most users is another question, though a better-looking and more consistent UI is welcome. Notably, you can now pin your favorite websites to the taskbar like any other program.

There’s now a full-screen mode (activated by the F11 key, as ever), as well, and you can annotate EPUB format eBooks in the browser, using underlining or colors to highlight important passages, as well as being able to add comments.

Users who have misplaced their digital pens can also get new help locating them by clicking “find my device”.

These are just a small example of what’s to come with a full list of features available on Microsoft’s blog. The probable reason is that the myriad language settings in Windows 10 have found a United Kingdom setting somewhere and therefore refuse to present the new options. First is camera roll insights, where Cortana will be able to create a reminder when it recognizes an event’s poster on the user’s camera roll.

The next new feature for Cortana is the Cortana Lasso. A new copy link feature in the new share page makes it easy to share links, and there’s improved support for HDR monitors and the ability to easily switch between public and private for network connections. It will now assist a user for reminders just by scanning event images.

While this may be informative to some users, usually it’s only a page that promotes Microsoft Edge, and tries to lure users into getting Office 365 and apps from the Windows Store.

Ransomware and other malware authors will eventually turn their focus on finding ways to infect the OS, and ransomware strains capable of infecting Windows 10 S will likely appear, although, it’s quite refreshing to hear that no known ransomware strain can infect it right now.

When filling the handwriting panel and lifting the pen off the screen, the text will shift so users have room to continue writing. They can also ink over errors in handwritten text to correct incorrect letters or misspelled words.

Furthermore, the panel now lets you select and edit text, and if there’s a misrecognized or incorrect letter, you can simply write over that letter to change it.

There is also a host of new changes to handwriting support, including new gestures for the Windows 10 stylus, an expanded emoji library, and automatic handwriting detection.

The latest build to grace Windows Insiders brings in Fluent Design language to the fast ring users.