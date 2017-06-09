Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in court

The Connecticut state senate approved the third casino last month.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Connecticut House of Representatives passed a package of bills that would ultimately allow a third casino to be built in East Windsor.

The $950 million casino is taking shape in Springfield’s South End; from the hotel along Main Street to the entertainment area and the parking garage. Currently, the only Mixed Martial Arts matches in CT are held at the two tribal casinos because the requirements under tribal law make it easier to hold matches there.

The final legislative approval of the House of Representatives was given with 103 to 46 votes early on Wednesday. The so-called “satellite casino” which development had been put under consideration was aimed to be located between Hartford and Springfield as a worthy competitor of the MGM Springfield gaming resort that is planned to be officially opened in 2018.

The Mohegan Tribal Chairman, Kevin Brown, expressed how families of casino workers at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun were “breathing a sigh of relief” at the passing of the new legislation.

Proponents of the bill say it will add more jobs to the state while other say it tarnishes the reputation of CT.

Under the bill, the state would get 25 percent of all revenues from slot machines and table games.

CT lawmakers have finally made some progress in terms of gambling expansion by approving most of a gambling legislative package.

MGM tried to convince legislators to think bigger and open a competition for a major casino resort in Fairfield County that could draw from an under-served gaming market in New York City, suggesting a license fee for such a resort could be worth $100 million.

Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Wallingford, was also among the opponents to question whether MMCT had overstated the economic benefits.

“That doesn’t bring anybody to the state, therefore it doesn’t lead to any jobs”, he said.

Others have objected on moral grounds, saying the expansion of gaming will lead to an increase in gambling addiction, crime, and other public safety issues. The volunteer group will work to coordinate concerts at large venues across the state such as the XL Center and Dunkin’ Donuts Park. If the House approves the bill containing the entertainment agreement, the sports betting deal and a new plan to expand OTB, it will move to the Senate.