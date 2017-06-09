Leading UK election candidates answer TV audience questions

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would also be suspending national campaigning until the evening, after consultation with other parties.

The Labour leader said he would not use nuclear weapons first and when he declined to say if he would use them second, he faced heckles from the audience.

Mr Corbyn’s most hard moment came when he refused to say if he would authorise a retaliatory nuclear strike.

An audience member told him: “I’d rather have it and not use it than not have it at all”.

But Mr Corbyn appears to have failed to convince voters with enough speed or in enough numbers to threaten Mrs May’s safe return.

Ms May and Mr Corbyn each faced questions from the audience for 45 minutes in separate sessions in the last major televised event of the campaign.

We are entering “get the vote out” territory.

Challenged about shadow global trade secretary Barry Gardiner’s assertion that the United Kingdom would “absolutely be poorer” after Brexit, Mr Corbyn said: “I don’t think we necessarily would be poorer”.

In a hectic campaign which was suspended after a suicide bombing last week, pollsters, who universally got it wrong before the last vote in 2015, have offered a vast range for the result of the election: From May losing her majority to a landslide victory for her Conservatives of more than 100 seats.

Duncan Smith said: ‘By the end of this campaign people will see Theresa May as I’ve seen her, strong and tough’.

She continued: “I could have stayed on doing that job for another couple of years and not called an election”.

But while May called the election to gain a larger majority in the House of Commons going into the two-year negotiations with Europe on the UK’s exit, issues of austerity, the health and social services and pensions have increasingly dominated the debate.

To ensure the report finds against the leader, Labour candidates are keeping notes on every voter they meet who identifies as a lifelong Labour supporter but can not back the party because of Corbyn. “Now I’m confident we can get a good deal with the right plan for those negotiations, because I think a good deal is in our interests and in the interests of the rest of the EU”, May said in a question and answer session with voters on the BBC.

“You’d have Diane Abbott who can’t add up sitting around the cabinet table, John McDonnell who’s a Marxist, Nicola Sturgeon who wants to break our country up, and Tim Farron who wants to take us back into the European Union, the direct opposite of what the people want”.

The Labour leader also came under fire for his attitude towards nuclear weapons, as the audience pressed him on whether he would be ready to use Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

Mr Corbyn said: “We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London“.

In another key exchange, Mrs May said she didn’t know whether North Korea receives funding from the UK’s foreign aid budget.

The Economist yesterday backed the Liberal Democrats in Britain’s upcoming general election, saying the main Conservative and Labour parties had “turned away” from liberalism.