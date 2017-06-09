LeBron James fine with Kevin Durant going to Warriors

No champion in National Basketball Association history, including Durant if the Warriors win it all this year, has ever had to be the most important scorer, defender and facilitator against dynastic teams every night, or expected to be, like James has been.

Durant’s pull-up three-pointer over LeBron James with 45 seconds remaining gave the Warriors their first lead since late in the third quarter and silenced what had been a raucous crowd. “And we’re confident in him taking that shot every time”.

“That’s what you want to do”, he said completing his soliloquy on how the Warriors were built.

The NBA’s best-of-seven championship was billed as the ultimate grudge match between the league’s last two champions and some pundits felt it could go down as one of the most hotly-contested series of all-time.

“I just saw an undeniable will to win”, Thomas said. Korver missed, Kevin Durant took the ball the other way and hit what would prove to be the game-winner.

The other thing to me that is maddening is the comparison game we have now too. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to sacrifice playing on a Golden State team or a San Antonio team or a Cleveland team when you know the ultimate result is you can actually compete for a championship?” And everyone connected with these teams knows it. But it works for their team. To me, (talking about) history makes more sense after it’s done.

And while I foresee the former future being our own – a future where the league’s best players control their own destiny, decide who to play with and try to rupture the burgeoning Warriors dynasty – I have indeed been hugely disappointed in the amount of competitive spirit within the game’s elite before. It is averaging 20 million viewers, up 11 percent from 2016. And of course there’s then the matter of two separate three-peat performances with a stint in minor league baseball in between. So they’re able to keep Steph, Klay and Draymond and able to go out and sign someone else like they did this past summer by just getting rid of a couple pieces in Harrison Barnes and not re-signing Barbosa and Bogut and guys from last year’s team. “My case, going to Miami.it was a different situation”.

“It’s part of the rules”, James said Thursday. Deron Williams only played four minutes but it felt like he couldn’t get out of the game fast enough. So like I said, there have been times throughout my career where I just played teams that were just in the midst of something that can last for a long time. “Special player”, and “One of the greatest that has ever laced them up”.

We didn’t even see Channing Frye in Game 3, even though JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia played their most combined minutes of the first three games. “We just felt like the way they play, Kyrie and LeBron had it going the whole game, but that’s pretty taxing to go one-on-one the whole game”, Kerr said.