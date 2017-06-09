LeBron James not faulting Golden State Warriors for building super team

And finally, Kevin Durant is one game away from getting that big gold Finals MVP trophy and an National Basketball Association championship ring. The defending champions will need to do it all over again for 46 minutes, plus ensure they do not have those two sloppy minutes to stand a chance of winning. “They’re a hungry group”.

Klay Thompson drops 30 in Game 3 on Thursday.

Draymond Green two days earlier was downplaying any talk about a flawless run through the playoffs, but now that it’s just one win away his tone has changed. “It would be a great piece of history”.

“To find a way to win was an fantastic accomplishment and set us up for hopefully a great night Friday where we can back it up”, Curry said.

“Yes, it’s impressive, but it doesn’t matter until we get that 16th one. It’s very impressive, though”. The one as the best team ever.

Morning fog and early evening mist. “Their team (in Golden State) was already kind of put together, and you just implement a guy that’s ready to sacrifice, a great talent, a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win”.

The Warriors, who are on an National Basketball Association record 15-0 playoff win streak, could dethrone LeBron James and his teammates and become the first champions in league history to make an undefeated run through the playoffs. Was Irving just exhausted?

This campaign was never about numbers or statistics or records.

The Cavs are trailing the Golden State Warriors 0-3 heading into Game 4, which takes place at 9 p.m.at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs then waited 11 seconds to foul and it felt like the air had just come out of their sail.

But it comes by recalling the pain of last year’s finals. His jump from OKC to the Warriors was like giving Stephen Hawking a cheat sheet with all the answers for the final exam. The big shot during the run was Durant’s pull-up three-pointer right in front of LeBron James with 45 seconds to go that gave the Dubs the lead.

The Warriors aren’t just looking for another championship.

“I think we swept Orlando in the conference finals, which was probably the biggest accomplishment, because that was a loaded team. and we took care of business”, Kerr said.”And then went up 3-0 in the final, had a little bit of a letdown”.

Their coach has fought off the painful, debilitating after-effects of a neck surgery gone wrong to get back to the bench for the stretch run after being complemented flawlessly in his absence by Mike Brown.

Durant is averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the Finals, joining Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players with at least 25 points in their first eight Finals games. They then lost the next two games before finally finishing off the Sonics. Closing a series is hard, more so the last one.

A quad-sweep: 16-0.

“We don’t want to go back to the Bay and win it”.

“I am a big football fan, by the way”. “I want to compete for championships every year, and so we’ll see what happens”. “That’s one of my favorite moments of the National Football League season”.

“Wouldn’t that be awesome?”