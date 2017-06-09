LeBron James not faulting Warriors for building super team

Ideal as in no blown defensive assignments. Flawless as in only taking the right shot in every instance. Ideal as in not turning the ball over. Ideal as it hitting every open shot. Them? They don’t have to be ideal.

The key for the Warriors in this series has been magnificent defense and sheer talent, yes, but also the way they move the ball; spreading it around so that everybody can make an impact. It doesn’t make the Cavs better than the Warriors but Melo would upgrade Cleveland’s roster.

Shortly after Game 3, a tweet from Smith’s official Twitter account said “Cavs in 7”.

The chances of the Cavaliers playing a flawless game are about the same chances Donald Trump has of winning a second term.

But the series needs a finish and the Cavs will try one more time to do the near impossible. “We’re going to keep competing”. And in Game 7, they combined for 53 points and pulled off the two most important plays in franchise history. So by no means are we giving in. That slimmest of slim chances coming through, defying all the numbers, all the odds. He just had to come in and just do what he had to do.

The Warriors kept their air of invincibility intact with a 118-113 Game Three victory that puts them on the brink of their second championship in three seasons.

CLEVELAND – Count LeBron James among those who have no issue with Kevin Durant joining the Warriors.

It’s really not up to the Cavs. Neither one craves the spotlight, but neither one shies away from it either.

Durant hit the game-winning three-pointer in the closing stages of Game Three on Wednesday and the former league MVP said he remains focused on just playing hard. LeBron did a lot; he finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Irving can’t be much better than that.

Now, obviously, there are areas where the Cavs can be better. They can get their shots off against anybody.

The Warriors can close out the series and win their second championship in three seasons with a Game 4 win Friday night. “So you get down in the fourth quarter, it’s a five-point game with six minutes left, you don’t say, oh, man, we’re down five, you just say there’s a ton of time left and let’s execute”.

“I knew it was going to be one of the toughest challenges I’ve had because of the firepower they have, because of the mindset that they were going to have”. “They’re a hungry group”.

You can read the full piece regarding LeBron James’ potential to head west right here. “And they have so much talent, a ton of talent, and they work well together”. Of course, LeBron was asked about that play after the game and if he would do it differently if he could do it over again. They won a championship, and previous year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that. If they sweep the Cavaliers – and playoffs – some will make the argument that they are the best team ever. Friday night’s watch party is sold out.

And, even after all of that, they still had to go out and play the games.

James paved the way for Durant by leaving Cleveland as a free agent in 2010 to play with All-Stars Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, where the trio won back-to-back titles sandwiched between four straight Finals.

There were suggestions that he might have been miming defecating on the Cavaliers floor, but if he was Curry wasn’t about to admit it.

Curry said that there was no panic during late game timeouts and dead ball periods, and he described them as “kind of peaceful”. “I wish I could have a little bit more control over the reactions in certain situations”. Like, I saw it. “I don’t know what I was doing”. They’ve given long-term contracts to James, Irving, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert, an excellent core that simply isn’t enough against the Warriors.

“I would do the same exact thing”, he said.