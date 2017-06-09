LeBron James: Warriors’ ‘firepower’ probably most I’ve seen

Not the one as National Basketball Association champions.

This Golden State team is really, really, really good – all-time-great good. Had James been made of robot parts and played all 48 minutes without taking a rest, Cleveland may have had a chance at fending the Warriors off.

One win away from 16-0 now, as we wait to see if LeBron and the Cavaliers have anything left after what happened to them over the last three minutes and nine seconds of Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Warriors, already on the longest playoff win streak in National Basketball Association history, set the North American sports playoff win streak mark with their 15th consecutive triumph, moving past the NHL Pittsburgh Penguins’ 14-game run from the 1992 and 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Over the final three minutes and eight seconds of the game, Cleveland did not score. No other Cavalier attempted more than 10 shots in the game.

But more than that, it should undercut some of the critics who’d panned Durant’s decision to leave behind his home – and his humble claim to fame – in Oklahoma City to chase a championship with Golden State.

That’s the difference between the two teams.

Some people may argue their greatness, but James won’t.

“I think we have grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through this long year and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”, Curry said. “He’s been an unbelievable player in this league for a long time and I think he senses this is his time, his moment, his team… and I think he’s having the time of his life out there”. In fact, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the hope was because both players were so hot that at some point they’d get exhausted of carrying their team. Jordan’s first title team in 1991 is one of three squads that went 15-2.

Irving netted 16 points in the third and instead of falling well back as they had in the third periods of both prior games, the Cavs outscored Golden State 33-22 and seized their biggest edge so far in the finals, up 94-89 after three quarters.

“We’re stunned. We thought we were going to win”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a member of the 95-96 Bulls team, said after the loss. But obviously we’re not done yet. “And now that you can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that”, Curry said. “And just we obviously – we want 16 wins; it doesn’t matter how we get there. But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job?”

Then, after Durant made two free throws, Andre Iguodala stripped James as he rose for a tying 3-point attempt.

“I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing”.

James and Kyrie Irving combined for 77 points, dominating much of the second half, but even their electrifying performance was not enough to put a blemish on the Warriors’ ideal record.

“They’re definitely a different team than they were past year that’s definitely in full effect that we’re all fully aware of”, the Cavs’ Kyrie Irving said.

The 77 points were the most scored by a duo in a loss in Finals history, edging Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, who combined for 76 points in a Los Angeles Lakers loss in 1962. Curry, victor of the last two MVP awards, is fully healthy after struggling through last year’s Finals. “Stay in front of them”.

They very easily could be playing for a third straight championship.

But as Golden State struggled to get past Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals and then lost to the Cavaliers in the finals, some around the team anxious that Curry was trying to please too many people and was draining himself. “They have their youth, they have their health”.