LeBron not faulting Warriors for building powerhouse team

He delivered his hometown franchise a championship in 2016, delivered on his mandate as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ savior, and this NBA Finals series had promise as another legacy moment.

So Kerr stuck with his philosophy on one very important part, then improvised and rode two essential players, who were not his superstars, the entire fourth quarter.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives on Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

A 3-0 series deficit, and now James returns home to treatment to prepare for Game 4. His Player Efficiency Rating of 28.4 is more than 12 points higher than it was previous year. Even with the Cavaliers down 0-3 to the relentless Warriors, James can not be blamed.

When Golden State was given that opening, Durant and the Warriors took full advantage of it in a way few – if any – teams ever could.

Some people may argue their greatness, but James won’t.

It’s probably not right for me to use the term “breezed” when talking about the Warriors’ path to the Finals.

“If I could have the play over again, I would come off a three screen situation”, LeBron said. “But you guys (in the media) can talk about it and write about it”.

Philadelphia had to play only three series to win it all in 1983, and they went 12-1, sweeping Magic’s Lakers in the Finals.

Last year, James was the third top-paid athlete behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history. They should be commended for building a team like this in the salary cap era.

This isn’t to say that Durant’s abilities, or numbers, only exist because of the system but that like any organization, when everybody else is excelling at their job it’s that much to do yours perfectly versus when you’re trying to pick up everybody’s slack, as James is often tasked to do.

“Their team was already kind of put together, and you just implement a guy that’s ready to sacrifice, a great talent, a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win”, James said.

Salley – who played with Michael Jordan on the legendary ’96 Bulls team – was leaving Craig’s in WeHo when we had to ask straight-up: could Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have beaten M.J. and Scottie Pippen? It wasn’t just the raw amount of minutes played, but the amount of effort they were exerting from tip off to final buzzer.

Curry came back in for Clark at the 8:33 mark – when the Warriors trailed 102-95, so the core of the “second unit” was outscored just 8-6, even though things seemed to teeter-totter for them a bit. He tried different offensive sets to create more spacing for James and Irving, both of whom excelled. A two-time MVP winner, the first unanimous victor in National Basketball Association history, made less money this year than 79 of his peers.

Neither will turn 30 until next year, while Thompson and Green are only 27. Seven straight trips here, and this run could turn into the most demoralizing of them all.

“I think I said it last night, it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. “They have their youth, they have their health”.

“Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody”.