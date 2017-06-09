LeBron says Cavs not giving up against Warriors in NBA Finals

An 11-0 run by the Warriors in the last 3:09 helped them steal the first game in Cleveland, 118-113, and take a controlling 3-0 lead in the Finals.

James and Irving combined for 77 points but their efforts were in vain as the late-game collapse by the defending champions left them trailing the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-0. It’s for moments such as this one, with an NBA Finals game on the line, why the 10-year NBA veteran chose to play for Golden State.

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant speaks after Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, early Thursday, June 8, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into the third game of the NBA Finals in a dispiriting but familiar position after two Golden State blowouts. Now, they have to sweep the remainder of the series to retain the title. The one as the best team ever.

And that helped build chemistry between Durant and 3-point sharpshooters Curry and Thompson as they unite for an National Basketball Association title, the first for Durant. Now Cleveland, which a year ago became the first team to recover from a 3-1 Finals deficit, faces historically long odds again.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the first half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Neither side even focused on winning titles. That’s different from other great teams we’ve seen.

Some people may argue their greatness, but James won’t. “I mean, it was just, ‘Let’s just have some fun playing ball, let’s just all get better and let’s see what happens'”.

“We just kept telling the guys, they’re going to get exhausted”, said head coach Steve Kerr after the game.

Never mind that he belongs, or that wherever he goes, from Cleveland and Miami and back to Cleveland, it marks a shift in the league’s balance of power.

The Warriors thought they were carving out their place in history when they set a record with 73 wins last season.

The Warriors were outscored by 11 points in the third quarter, which is usually when they drop the hammer on teams. “We missed some shots, and they made some”. “And now that you can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that”, Curry said. “And just we obviously – we want 16 wins; it doesn’t matter how we get there. But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job?”

Korver, whose career 3-point-shooting percentage of 43.1 ranks seventh on the all-time list, missed the open 3.

Even in the final minutes, though, the Warriors had to keep coming, especially after Thompson missed a three that could’ve tied it, then J.R. Smith made a wide-open three to make it 113-107 with over two minutes left.

That gave the Warriors a lead they held the rest of the way.

“They’re definitely a different team than they were previous year that’s definitely in full effect that we’re all fully aware of”, the Cavs’ Kyrie Irving said.

That’s mostly because of Durant, the former NBA MVP who signed with the Warriors in July. Green is a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate. “LeBron is only playing for championships, right?”

They look ready to play for many more.

“The biggest thing down the stretch is we didn’t turn the ball over”, said Curry of the Warriors’ fourth quarter, in which they only recorded one turnover. “They have their youth, they have their health”. I would see K.D. step up.