Golden State, powered by Kevin Durant’s clutch scoring in the closing minutes, rallied to beat defending champion Cleveland 118-113 Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) in the NBA Finals, moving one victory from the first flawless playoff run in league history. LeBron was brilliant all game long, finishing with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, but Durant got the better of him when it came down to crunch time. Durant helps a lot but the Warriors unselfish atmosphere that allowed Curry, Thompson and Green to thrive together also accepted the arrival of one the game’s top three players.

Here’s pretty much all you need to know.

“If we win the championship, I’m like 99 percent sure we don’t get him”, Green said. It broke Cleveland’s flawless 4-0 all-time record in the postseason when both James and Irving score 30-plus points.

“Can’t be afraid of failure”, Curry said. But in the grand scheme of things, achieving 16 wins was all that mattered.

So if you’re reveling in the history, and the triumph of perfection in construction, you win, as long as you don’t mind endless arguments with birdbrained recidivists who think Durant should have signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and built a team from scratch.

Durant’s key basket over Cleveland’s LeBron James could be the first signature moment in a possible dynasty run for the Warriors, seeking their second title in three seasons after falling one win shy of a crown a year ago. “No matter who I’m going against, if I’m going against four Hall of Famers, like I said before the series started with Draymond, Klay, Steph and K.D., or if I’m going against two or whatever the case may be, I’m always excited to play the game, and I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team”. “You’re going to either make a play yourself or for somebody else”. The Warriors could become the first team in National Basketball Association history to go a ideal 16-0 in the playoffs. So in the second half, Irving played the full 24 minutes and James played all but 34 seconds. Last June, it was James who was hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, having led the Cavaliers from 3-1 down to beat these Warriors in seven games and finally break this city’s more than half-century championship drought. But it definitely hurts.

With Kerr back on the bench for the second straight game after battling back pain, Golden State, which made a record 9 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished 16 of 33 behind the arc, also got just what it needed from its reserves as Andre Iguodala had several big plays, none bigger than stripping James of the ball on a potential tying 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds left. When James sat down with 1:49 left in the first quarter the Cavaliers were leading by three. “I’m just trying to go out there and play hard every second I’m on the floor, play with passion and energy and joy”. Durant, meanwhile, scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left for a 114-113 advantage.

According to Thompson, it wasn’t anything Durant said or did in an overt, leadership-y sort of way that sparked the comeback. It is Kevin Durant who had just made the thre-pointer that changed the night for the Warriors.

James understood the potential of this Golden State goliath with more firepower than perhaps anything the National Basketball Association has seen before. “So it’s an exciting time”. Both teams responded. But in the final minute, James found himself in an unusual position – helpless. “But the job’s not done”. LeBron, 32, will have a lot of work to compete with that.