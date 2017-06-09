Lewandowski Slams Comey for ‘Egregious’ Leaking of Trump Memo

Thursday during MSNBC’s coverage of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, “Hardball” host Chris Matthews said in Comey’s testimony accusations that President Donald Trump directly colluded with Russian Federation to interfere in the 2016 USA election “came apart”.

Schumer said it’s now clear that Trump fired Comey over his investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election and its ties to the Trump campaign.

And to the delight of Trump loyalists, not to mention many Republicans, Burr injected Bill and Hillary Clinton, longtime ogres of the conservative cause, into the mix. The White House as denied any collusion.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct”.

It was a riveting, televised portrait of President Donald Trump, one unrivaled in recent memory for its potential to undermine a presidency. Provided in summary in his written testimony to the Senate intelligence committee, they were written just after his conversations with Trump, when his memory was fresh and his ability to recall details at its sharpest.

“I believe. that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”.

“Kind of a big deal… No?”

Rubio also asked why Comey didn’t tell Trump directly that he felt it was inappropriate for a president to ask the FBI director for information about an ongoing investigation.

Trump has not publicly denied Comey’s accounts of their conversations, but has challenged the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s credibility.

Dressed in a dark suit and giving short, deliberative answers, Comey painted a picture of an overbearing president who he did not trust and who pressured him to stop the FBI investigating Flynn. However, Comey would not discuss whether the president colluded with Russian Federation during the election saying, “I don’t think I should answer in an open setting”.

Comey strikes an imposing figure; he stands six feet eight (2.03 meters) and walks as if he is late for a meeting.

Burr played particularly well among North Carolina conservatives.

“We’ve learned more from the newspapers sometimes than we do from our open hearings, for sure, ” Rubio said to Comey.

Comey took meticulous notes following interactions with Trump on several occasions. Sen.

“I don’t think he was in there trying to carry the administration’s water on this”, Steele said.

Burr patiently fielded reporters’ questions after the hearing, even while using an ATM in the basement of the Senate.

Comey was asked if he prepared his written testimony based off of his personal notes, to which he said he had.

At first, the White House cited a harsh memo about Comey’s performance from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as the justification, though Trump later said he would have fired Comey regardless of what the Justice Department recommended.

The questions over, he boarded one of the Senate shuttles for the trip back to his office, a smile crossing his face.

Rubio opened his questioning at the January 11 confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson, then Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, with blistering questions about whether the Exxon Mobil chief executive believed that Russians, at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, had interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign.