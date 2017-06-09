Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes star sends warning to Sebastian Vettel after Monaco woe

As Force India’s technical director Andrew Green said: “We’ve got to see where they [the tyres] go when you start taking the downforce off the auto, which is something we’ve not really experimented with yet”. However, Ferrari pit Raikkonen first and released him into traffic, costing him time which Vettel exploited by running in clear air before making his own stop four laps later. They have a great chassis and two great drivers. Ferrari was an afterthought, 367 adrift of Mercedes in third and scrapping for podium places rather than wins.

Once qualifying was over, parc fermé conditions meant that the team were unable to do anything more before the race itself.

The result leaves Hamilton 25 points behind Monaco victor Sebastian Vettel in the title fight, and the three-time champion could yet lose further ground. With only six races in the books and 14 remaining, anything can still happen.

Vettel was the conductor as the Ferrari mechanics and engineers sang the Italian anthem.

The challenge of Montreal and Baku will be further increased though by the fact that they are tracks where teams runs with a lot less downforce, which could make things even harder for teams to get energy into their tyres.

“Normally, the longer it goes, the better it gets for us”. “Maybe they won’t, but I’d like to think so”. “I think it’s impossible not to get goosebumps and feel very special standing up there representing them”.

Mercedes trail Ferrari in the constructors’ championship by 17 points and the team’s director of motorsport, Toto Wolff, said: “Our target is that (Monaco was our) worst race of the season”. “First of all, they deserved the win – they had the quickest auto out there so as a team result, the one and two is good and congratulations from our side”.

Speaking about Ferrari, Isola said: “I am not a vehicle dynamic expert but I think they have designed a auto that is very good with the setup”. It reminded me a bit of the final at Roland-Garros: when one wins, the other is always unhappy.

“Traditionally Montreal is quite tricky and I think Baku will be a tough one”. “We are struggling with rear stability and when the rear is not stable, you’re not putting energy through to the front tyres either, because the fronts are not – they’re not sliding at all”.

Over the last few races we’ve seen just how drivers have been able to maximise that performance on objective built race tracks, but last weekend we saw how the cars worked in Monaco, one of the trickiest, tightest circuits on the F1 2017 calendar.

“Ferrari is able to put the vehicle on the floor and it goes straight from the beginning till the end, with both drivers equally competitive or uncompetitive”.

“There are so many different things we need to look into”, he explained. “This is the new reality at the moment in this championship”.

Hamilton is due at Mercedes’ Northamptonshire factory on Thursday to discuss the events of Monaco, and to prepare for the next Grand Prix on June 11.

But the champions were never in contention on Sunday. Running in ninth position at the time of contact, Kvyat said: “I felt we could have scored good points today”.

But while Monaco is a unique on the calendar, Mercedes is well aware that this is not just a one-off problem, for there is some real urgency to get on top of the matter. “But bit-by-bit we will try and chip away at it”.