Life is odd developer’s new game Vampyr gets a release date

Despite the lack of gameplay, the various environments shown certainly give the game a different feel from what we’ve seen before.

The E3 2017 trailer for Vampyr seems to have been released a little ahead of schedule.

Developer Dontnod’s vampire epic that stars you as the medically licensed Nosferatu Jonathan Reid will be out this November for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. We also get to look deep into the heart of a flu-stricken London, where secret societies operate in the shadows. He is turned into a vampire and must decide if he wants to try and save lives or take them, all while fighting Skals and other monsters and evading vampire hunters.

The trailer also features the song Devil by IDA MARIA as it swoops through the streets and the dark underbelly of London revealing The Ascalon Club, a society made up of some of the richest vampires.

The news of the blood-sucking RPG’s release comes from publisher Focus Home Interactive after the company recently uploaded an E3 teaser trailer to their YouTube page. You know, as vampires tend to do in most fiction.

To survive against deadly foes roaming the streets – vampire hunters, undead Skal and other monstrosities – you will need to choose which civilians to feed on, so you can grow stronger and evolve your vampiric abilities. Since the trailer itself is devoid of substantial information, hopefully Vampyr’s actual presence at E3 2017 will bring more details about the game to light.