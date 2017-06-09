Lincoln Riley, 33, takes over as Oklahoma’s football coach

The Sooners earned a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2015.

Before the bombshell was dropped that Stoops was no longer the head coach of the Sooners, Stoops had been the longest-tenured active coach in major college football since taking over the program in 1999.

Bob Stoops, who led the Oklahoma Sooners, announced Wednesday that he has been “incredibly blessed” to have coached the team for the past 18 years. “I understand there has been some speculation about my health”.

“As a young guy, as a coach, when you decide you’re going to do this, these are things you just dream about”, Riley said at a joint press conference with Stoops on Wednesday. Stoops led the Sooners to two national titles, 18 consecutive bowl berths, and 10 Big 12 titles, along with a number of other impressive accolades. While the youngest Stoops brother, Mark, became the head coach at the University of Kentucky in November 2012.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Just three years ago, Lincoln Riley was the offensive coordinator at East Carolina. One of the biggest games in recent memory pitted storied programs Oklahoma vs USC at the Orange Bowl for all of the marbles in the BCS National Championship game. Coach Mike Bundy may be the biggest threat to the Sooners winning ascent.

Stoops had a great final season with Oklahoma.

Riley takes over a team that will again be the favorites to win the Big 12 and a College Football Playoff, with a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Baker Mayfield. “Coach Stoops, when I was growing up, was always the face of Oklahoma football”. In 1997, he crafted the Gators’ national championship win over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl. Make sure to check out insider info on staff changes after Stoops’ retirement and what Bishop knew, when he knew it. “I’m happy that we got to send him out on a good note”. After 18 seasons, the Stoops’ era has come to an end, but that’s not without observing how good of a legacy he leaves behind. Because of his splendid performance, he garnered numerous head coaching awards.

“Bob did a tremendous job turning things around at Oklahoma and putting their program back in national prominence”, Brown said. Carol and the three children are all special people and have been such a positive influence on him.