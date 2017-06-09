Link Aadhaar with PAN, those without it exempted from mandatory linkage: SC

The Supreme Court today stayed the government’s order to make Aadhaar card mandatory for PAN holders and said it can’t be made mandatory for filing Income Tax returns. The court also warned that invalidating PAN cards of citizens who have not linked them to Aadhaar will invite serious consequences. However, a petition to the apex court expressed fears linking Aadhaar card wish such crucial documents will enable easy surveillance of the respective person.

The government proposes to make it mandatory for Indian air travellers to provide a unique identification (UID) like Aadhaar, passport or PAN card at the time of booking tickets, Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha said on Thursday, while announcing the launch of the digital travel experience initiative – Digiyatra – for fliers.

The petitioners had told the court that the government had an agenda to push Aadhaar and pointed to the dichotomy between Aadhaar Act, 2016 that makes possessing Aadhaar optional and the Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act that makes its linking with PAN compulsory.

However, a partial reading down of the 139 AA (2) provision implies that Indian residents who now do not have an Aadhaar number will not face criminal consequences for not linking it to their PAN card.

Consequently, people who already have an Aadhaar number will be required to link it with their PAN card by July 1, 2017 and will be required to furnish it while filing their income tax returns.

Passengers submitting Aadhaar number during flight booking will be able to enjoy a host of services such as digital boarding pass, cab booking, longer duration-free WiFi at airports and may also avoid standing at check-in counters as dedicated baggage drop zones will be made available to them.

Earlier on May 4, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A K Sikri had reserved the judgement on the sidelines of a plea challenging the section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

Sinha said, “There are various ways of securing the unique identification”.

The bench asked the government to take appropriate steps to ensure there was no leakage of data from the Aadhaar scheme.

While opposing the government’s move, the petitioners, including CPI leader Binoy Viswam, have contended before the bench that the Centre can not “belittle” the apex court’s 2015 order holding the unique identification number as voluntary.

According to PTI, Rohatgi also said that with implementation of Aadhaar, the government had saved over Rs 50,000 crore on various schemes to benefit the poor as well as pension schemes.