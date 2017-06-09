Lions must start winning – Hansen piles pressure on Gatland’s men

They will continue their tour with a match against Super Rugby side Crusaders on Saturday, following yesterday’s defeat to the Blues.

“The All Blacks will only just be coming together as well, so perhaps they will be a bit cold”. Centre Ryan Crotty, who will not play against the Lions for the Crusaders, is said to be “touch and go” as he recovers from rib cartilage damage.

Ireland powerhouse O’Brien starts at openside flanker, with tour skipper Sam Warburton not included in the match 23, while Owen Farrell starts at fly-half.

The front row could also have Lions fans on the edge of their seats – and it’s not often you say that about props!

On Saturday, the Saracens quartet of Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell, George Kruis and Jamie George all came off the bench against the Provinicial Barbarians, with the latter two making their debuts for the representative team.

Alun Wyn Jones will be the next player to lead the British and Irish Lions as they attempt to get their 2017 summer tour of New Zealand back on track against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday (10 June). That pair will be hoping to combat All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock at the lineout in what should be an intriguing set-piece battle.

“We need to be tough on ourselves, there were a lot of momentum swings because of penalties we’ve given away, it’s some you’d consider soft or needless”.

13 Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales, #778.

Gatland has picked a strong but still experimental lineup, though, to meet a Crusaders team which contains nine All Blacks. “Our squad is working hard and we are seeing improvement in their performances both at training and in the games”.

The Crusaders, Highlanders and the Hurricanes will all unveil challenges ahead of their matches against the Lions, while the Chiefs will perform a haka initially created specifically for them prior to the 2012 Super Rugby final and seen most recently when they played Wales in 2016.

“But the Crusaders are on a roll, full of confidence at the moment and full of All Blacks”.

A loss to Whitelock, Owen Franks, Israel Dagg and Co would only increase the pressure building on Gatland and the Lions.

Inside the first four minutes of the match, the Blues had taken a quick tap from a lineout penalty just outside their own 22 and followed this nearly immediately with a cheeky 22-metre drop out attempt that went over the touchline.

The Blues began to stretch the Lions’ defence after the break and the tourists’ task was made more hard when replacement centre Liam Williams was sinbinned for risky play. That suggests the Lions see it as a battle between Hogg and Leigh Halfpenny for that Test berth at 15 – and the Scot must improve on his performance against the NZ Provincial Barbarians last weekend if he is to edge out Halfpenny.

However, the “rugby chaos” created from open play is not almost as manageable as that from first phase play off a lineout where The Lions have all their backs in a row and rushing up.