Little Mix and Robbie Williams join Ariana Grande ‘One Love Manchester’ lineup!

Tickets for the sold-out show were made available for sale to the public for 40 British pounds each, but those who were present at the Manchester attack could register online to get tickets for free.

Niall Horan, the latest star headed to Manchester to support the One Love benefit concert, sat down with Sirius XM Hits 1 and revealed his excitement to join this charity event.

A suicide bomber took the lives of 22 Manchester concert goers and injured 59 on May 22.

Ticketmaster said: “We would like to reassure any fans who were at the show that they will receive a free ticket”.

“We have set aside tickets for the 14,2000 people who were at the Ariana Grande concert to attend One Love Manchester for free”, Ticketmaster said.

Around 45,000 seats at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester were snatched up in mere moments after the show’s Ticketmaster link went live at 10 a.m. United Kingdom time Thursday.

And Ticketmaster said: “We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible”.

One Love Manchester takes place on Sunday, with proceeds going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.

The singer will perform alongside some of pop’s biggest names in front of 50,000 fans at the city’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (4Jun17). All the general tickets of the show have been sold out owing to the remarkable demand of the concert.

“We thank fans for their patience as we continue to process the registrations”, the company adds. And once it was announced that A-listers like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus would be joining Ari G onstage, it was clear this concert would NOT be one to miss.

Some fans shared their frustration at the website crashing as thousands of music lovers attempted to snap up the tickets.

“We welcome the efforts of site operators to clamp down on resales and we would urge people to think twice about buying any tickets through social media or from touts outside the event on the night”.