Liverpool apologizes to Southampton after reportedly tapping up Virgil van Dijk

He went onto state that ‘the only person at Liverpool who should apologise is the person who fed the story’.

Van Dijk was on the verge of a move to Anfield after indicating that the Reds were his preferred destination this summer over Manchester City and Chelsea.

Tah is a player who should be well known to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, having made his Bundesliga breakthrough while the 49-year-old was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Southampton have consistently said they do not intend to sell Van Dijk, who joined from Celtic for 13 million pounds in September 2015 and signed a new six-year contract in 2016.

Southampton has revealed their intention to report Liverpool to the English Premier League board over their alleged unapproved and illegal approach for the defender, Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds issued a statement on Wednesday evening for which they apologised to Southampton and signalled the end of their interest in him.

He failed to appear in any matches for the final five months of the season as he battled an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Leicester City back in January.

Liverpool have refused to comment on the speculation surrounding the player and their interest in him.

In particular, they were in need of strengthening in defense.

Joel Matip impressed after arriving on a free transfer from Schalke last summer, but his calm presence wasn’t enough to eliminate the carelessness that has plagued Liverpool’s backline since Rafael Benitez left the club.

Liverpool have put a pin in their pursuit of Mo Salah and begun talks with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of winger Gelson Martins, Sky Sports News HQ understands.