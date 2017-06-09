Liverpool looking to battle Man United for Asensio deal — Transfer Focus

“My intention is to stay at Real Madrid and to earn a lot of minutes”, Asensio told reporters at a Spain press conference on Thursday. He made his debut in a top flight club a year ago with Espanyol, where he played on loan.

Asensio, who has earned two more senior caps for his country since making his global debut in a 3-1 friendly defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2016, was speaking at a press conference held in advance of Spain’s latest 2018 World Cup qualifier against Macedonia in Skopje on Sunday (11 June). “My goal is to be a starter at Real Madrid, there were moments when I didn’t play, but I wanted to make the most of any chances the coach afforded me and I finished up in good form. My goal is being in the line-up at Real Madrid”.

While €50 million may seem a tad high for a player of Asensio’s experience, the 21-year-old is extremely talented and versatile, and will bring that added zest that was lacking in the Liverpool side this past season.

The price quoted for both of them, and for Virgil van Dijk, shows one thing – there is money to spend, and Liverpool are ready to spend for the right profile of players.

Asensio is understood to be valued highly by the Real hierarchy, but is reportedly unsettled at the club as he believes he is not getting the sufficient amount of minutes under his belt that he needs to take his game to the next level. Blessed with great technical abilities, he is capable of playing upfront, as an attacking midfielder in all three positions and also as a central midfielder.

Thus, with Liverpool’s offer, he may convince Zidane to accept the bid and sanction the player’s departure from the club in the summer.