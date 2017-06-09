London Attack: Attacker Known to Authorities As PM’s Record Called Into Question

Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured in terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3rd. He was also taken into custody on “suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts”, police said. The Italian authorities are saying that their work did not stop here though, with Corriere Della Sera reporting that they tipped off the British about the possible risk posed by Zaghba, who subsequently travelled to London to work in a Pakistani restaurant. British voters went to the polls Thursday for an election envisioned to be dominated by the country’s pending departure from the European Union but that ended up focusing on global terrorism following attacks in London and Manchester.

Another of the attackers, Khuram Butt, had been under investigation by Britain’s security service and appeared in a Channel Four documentary about Islamist extremism in London.

– He is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent and was not a subject of police or intelligence interest, police added.

Metropolitan Police said detectives believe 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba was the remaining attacker who had not yet been publicly identified.

He said Zaghba was always tracked by Italian intelligence officers while in the country and that United Kingdom authorities were informed.

Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker. Rachid Redouane, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, gave his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname, was unknown until the night the two were shot dead along with a third attacker who has not been identified, police said.

After that incident, Italian authorities entered his information in SIS – the Schengen Information System – a network that allows Schengen countries to enter and consult intelligence about people wanted or missing, the papers said. Twelve others, who were arrested on Sunday, were released without charge the following day.

In a statement earlier Monday, the Metropolitan Police said counterterrorism officers searched two addresses in the eastern districts of Barking and Newham around 4:15 am (0315 GMT).

Later, Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been criticised for overseeing cuts to English police numbers during her time as Home Secretary, said a review should be held. Witnesses told the BBC that van hit “five or six people, ‘ then the attackers exited the vehicle and pursued others in a “rampage” in which hundreds ran for their lives“.

Fahad Khan, 36, a cousin of Butt’s wife Zahrah Rehman, claimed his younger relative watched the hateful tirades of preachers online and supported the Islamic State terror group.

Khan warned Tuesday that proposed budget cuts to the Metropolitan police would make London more risky. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed as more evidence is gathered.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, when asked by ITV television if he backed calls for May to resign, said: “Indeed I would”.