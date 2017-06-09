London Bridge Attack: The Toll of Terror

Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, were both shot and killed by police after mowing down victims with a vehicle and stabbing others.

Trump appeared to be referencing Khan’s comments earlier in the day in which he said there was no reason to worry about the increased police presence in London.

NHS England said on Monday 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

Eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday, then attacked revellers in nearby bars and restaurants with knives.

However, BBC reports that two people in Barking, East London, had raised concerns about Butt.

Ms Boden’s family described her in a statement as an “outgoing, kind and generous person”.

She added: “But the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism, and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities, but as one truly United Kingdom”.

British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials previous year.

British police on Tuesday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven people in a knife and van attack in London, and an Italian investigative source said he had been flagged to Britain as a potential risk after moving to England previous year. Police said he also used the name of Rachid Elkhdar and a different date of birth that gave his age as 25.

Police have arrested at least 14 people in connection to the attack, though most have been released without charge.

The youngest of the attackers, an Italian national of Moroccan descent, he was allowed to enter the United Kingdom and had been living in east London.

Following the Manchester bombing, May had said Abedi was on the security services’ radar “up to a point”. But he successfully got them back after a court determined there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him.

He was also arrested on “suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts”, police said.

“We have protected counterterrorism policing budgets”, she said.

All three London Bridge terrorists have been identified as a security service probe into the atrocity looms and questions mount for the police and MI5.

Police and MI5 are attempting to confront an “unprecedented” threat, with 500 active investigations involving 3,000 individuals, and 20,000 former “subjects of interest”.