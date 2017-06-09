London Mayor Khan suggests calling off Trump state visit to Britain

Khan then went on British television to suggest that Trump should not be welcomed to the United Kingdom for a state visit.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, however, said although Khan was right to tell the public not to be alarmed, he sees no reason for Trump’s state visit to be cancelled.

Prime Minister Theresa May called Trump’s comments “wrong”.

Speaking on Channel 4 News, Khan said Britain should not be “rolling out the red carpet to the president of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, when asked whether the visit should be called off.

On Tuesday, May told a political rally in response to a question about Trump’s tweets, “I think Donald Trump was wrong in the things that he has said about Sadiq Khan”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves after observing a minutes’ silence with London ambulance staff in London on June 6, 2017, in memory of the victims of the June 3 terror attacks.

Still, some people have taken the issue more lightheartedly, suggesting that Trump’s tweets were like something out of a DC comic book. Trump initially had criticized Khan for a post-attack quote in which the mayor said there was “no reason to be alarmed”.

Trump has lambasted Khan on Twitter, accusing him of making a “pathetic excuse”, for saying that Londoners should not be alarmed by the sight of additional police on the streets of the capital following the attack that killed seven people.

Asked on Monday evening if he would like Trump’s visit to be called off, Khan, a member of Britain’s opposition Labour party, said his position remained the same.

Theresa May, who extended Trump’s invitation earlier this year, has defended Khan, telling reporters at an election campaign event on Monday morning that the mayor is doing an “excellent” job.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump instead used Twitter to rip into London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

Senior former diplomat Lord Ricketts said the official invitation could not be rescinded but should be “left on the table” for the time being.

“Theresa May must withdraw the state visit”.

Tim Farron, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, also has urged May to cancel the visit, saying Trump was insulting Britain’s values “at a time of introspection and mourning”. Khan responded that he had spent the last few days busy helping with the response to the attack and that he just hasn’t “got time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump”.

“He [Khan] has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London“, it said in a statement.