London Mayor: UK Shouldn’t Host Donald Trump On A State Visit

“He has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London”, the statement said.

The Prime Minister did, however, decline to comment directly on the attack by Trump, nor did she criticise the President.

“Cuts on this scale would make it harder to foil future terrorist attacks on our city – and as the mayor of London I’m simply not willing to stand by and let that happen”.

Trump has leapt on the London attacks as evidence of the need for hardline security measures in the United States, including a “ban” on travelers from Muslim countries.

The pair have clashed over the response to the London Bridge attack, with Trump suggesting Khan had told Londoners they had “no reason to be alarmed” in the aftermath of the incident.

Even British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had desisted from following world leaders in condemning Trump after he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, has criticised Trump for taking on Sadiq Khan.

“The invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no reason to change that but as far as what Sadiq Khan has said about the reassurances he´s offered the people of London, I think he was entirely right to speak in the way he did”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

But, it seems that the criticism of Trump was not enough to rein in his flow of tweets.

Trump had called the mayor “pathetic” for saying that Londoners should not be alarmed by the sight of additional armed police on the streets in the wake of the attack that killed seven people.

Trump’s tweet renews his mischaracterization of Khan’s statement to London residents following a vehicle and knife attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

On Sunday, Trump had criticised Sadiq Khan quoting him out of context.

British authorities say that have identified the three attackers but have not revealed that information publicly.

Trump was panned widely for his misplaced comment. There is no reason to be alarmed by this’.