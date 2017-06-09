London police arrest another attack suspect

British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials previous year.

Police killed all three attackers.

Melissa McMullan only found out Monday the her brother was a victim, after his bank card was found on one of the bodies, D’Agata reports, and days after the attack, there are still a number of people who are missing or unidentified.

The Home Office has not commented as there is an ongoing police investigation, while Scotland Yard has said Zaghba, who lived in east London, was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

One of the attackers, Khuram Butt, was known to police as an associate of banned extremist group al-Muhajiroun.

London police have said all 12 people held since the attack from the Barking neighborhood, have been freed. They’ve also searched six properties, officials said.

“I’m calling on all Londoners to pull together, and send a clear message around the world that our city will never be divided by these ugly individuals who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life”, Khan said.

Of the 48 people taken to the hospital following the violence that started on London Bridge and continued in Borough Market, officials said Monday that “36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition”.

With flags at half-mast, the nation fell silent at 11:00 a.m. (1000 GMT) to remember the seven killed and dozens injured on Saturday night – a mourning ritual now grimly familiar after two previous terror attacks in less than three months. “But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”.

The country’s official terror threat level remains at “severe”, one notch down from the highest.

From around 10pm officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by firearms officers, arrested two men on a street in Ilford, a third was arrested after warrant was carried out at a residential address in Ilford.

A woman lays a bouquet of flowers at a pedestrian crossing by Borough market in London on June 5, 2017.

Of the eight people killed, British authorities have publicly identified two other individuals, both Australian nationals: Kirsty Boden, as confirmed Tuesday by NHS England, and Sara Zelenak, as confirmed Wednesday by police. “A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, she said.

Vincent Le Berre, a manager at Boro Bistro, told the Brittany news outlet Le Telegramme how his colleague was attacked by a terrorist in a bar near Borough Market.

Twelve people were initially arrested after the attack but they were later released without charges, Metropolitan Police said Monday.

She said, “I believe it is right that the United Kingdom is engaged in taking on and defeating groups like ISIS and their like around the world”. It made the claim in a statement published by its Amaq news agency.

The London-based HSBC worker was hailed as a hero for using his skateboard to take on the three attackers. “One of them had been reported to police because of his extremist views and may have previously been confronted by officers”.

Off-duty Metropolitan Police officer Charlie Guenigault was out drinking with friends when the killers struck.

The latest arrest was a 30-year-old man, who was detained in connection with the massacre in the early hours of this morning. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.