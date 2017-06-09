Look forward to deepening India’s ties with SCO: Modi

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held an unscheduled meeting on Friday on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana. Nazarbayev also said the SCO is a “serious” regional cooperation, established to address economic cooperation between states that are close culturally, territorially and historically.

On Thursday night, Modi and Sharif exchanged pleasantries at a cultural function hosted by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Thereafter, they reviewed the progress on the decisions and agreements India and Kazakhstan had reached during the Prime Minister’s previous visit to Kazakhstan in July 2015″.

India moved the ICJ against the death penalty awarded to Jadhav by a Pakistan military court on May 8 for espionage.

However, the SCO heads in 2015 made a decision to give Pakistan the status of a full member during a meeting at Ufa in Russian Federation.

India and Kazakhstan agreed to work closely on major connectivity projects and underlined that Chabahar port will significantly improve trade between the two countries.

“Pakistan will become a full member of the SCO at Astana“, the Foreign Office said today in a statement.

PM Modi said that connectivity with SCO countries is a great priority for India.

The two Presidents will have the opportunity to visit the EXPO pavilions today after the SCO summit. According to Putin’s aide, Yury Ushakov, the leaders will also discuss membership prospects for Iran, which became an aspirant country in 2008 after submitting an official plea. The two Asian powers have long aspired to become full members of the SCO, with their membership memoranda signed during the 2016 summit in Uzbekistan.

Modi and Xi are expected to meet at the G20 summit after Astana, which is set to be held next month in Hamburg, Germany followed by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit to be held in Xiamen, China in September.

India and Pakistan together represent 1.5 billion people, and with their addition, the SCO “will now represent the voice of three billion people-half the world’s population”, India’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, P. Stobdan, told Sputnik.