Look to the Skies This Friday Night for a Special Cosmic Treat

The Strawberry Moon (also called a “mini moon”) will rise at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contrary to its name, the strawberry moon will not appear red.

When a scientist refers to a minimoon, they mean a moon which is at or nearing its apogee.

There’s a very straightforward explanation: The Strawberry Moon is a bit smaller than the other full moons, due its changing position in relation to the Earth. Supermoons happen as the satellite is at its perigee.

For comparison, the moon is usually situated some 240,000 miles away from Earth.

Every month for the next seven lunar months, the full moon will come closer and closer to Earth until the full moon finally coincides with perigee (instead of apogee) on January 2, 2018, to present the closest and largest full moon (plus the closest and largest supermoon) of 2018. At the apogee, it distances itself to around 250,000 miles, all according to NASA. The moon’s orbit this month is much more distant from the earth than usual, so while the moon won’t actually be any smaller, it will appear so to the trained eye. Besides its cosmic value, the phenomenon also received various names.

“Ancient peoples were acutely aware of many things about the sky, certainly more than the average person is now”. It is also known as the Rose Moon and the Hot Moon.

Not everyone calls it the strawberry moon. But this is because it may appear to have an amber tint.

A full moon in June was known as a “Strawberry Moon” by Native Americans. To ensure their best view of the minimoon, those interested should consult a moonrise and moonset calculator. You should be able to catch the moon wherever you are Friday night, permitting clouds, but check out this light-pollution map to find the clearest stargazing spot near you.

The moon appears in the same month as the summer solstice, set to take place on June 21 in the northern hemisphere.

It would rest at a pinnacle – most remote, out of our planet – being the inverse for a “super moon” happening if a moon is nearest to our planet as well as shows up the biggest.