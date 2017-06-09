Lorde Has Announced She Will Kick Off Her International Tour In Manchester

The song comes a week after Lorde released the melancholic banger “Perfect Places,” which she performed live for the first time at the Governor’s Ball in NY last weekend, and follows the euphoric dance-pop lead single “Green Light” and the tender ballad “Liability“.

Ramping up the promo for her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama, which finally hits a week from today (June 16), this morning Lorde has unveiled another track from the LP, the understated “Sober“. The singer has described the record as a sort of concept album that focuses around a house party. “This is just the beginning of course! so many more dates to be added”, Lorde assured her American fans.

Lyrically, “Sober” seems to address the duality between being clear-headed and feeling euphoric from artificial stimulation: “Queen of the weekend, ain’t no pill that can touch our rush/but what will we do when we’re sober”, she sings on the chorus.

Lorde has announced a massive headline tour of Australia, following six shows in her native New Zealand later this year.

Lorde has already scored raves for her live performances to introduce her second album and was cited as one of the highlights of last weekend’s Governors Ball festival in NY.

On Twitter, Lorde said the shows were part of a world tour, and more dates would be added soon.