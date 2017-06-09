Former FBI Director James Comey threw the media, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and President Donald Trump “under the bus” in his testimony, ex-GOP congressman and Trump supporter Peter Hoekstra told CNBC on Friday.

Comey who was sacked by the Trump administration in May said this was one of the reasons behind his sacking. In one of the more dramatic moments during the hearing, Comey said “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!” when reminded of the President’s tweets that there could be recording of their conversations.

He added that he was “fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump’s outside lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, denied that the president ever asked or pressured Comey to drop the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the President was an effort to obstruct”, Mr Comey said. The ouster came as he oversaw the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

On the witness’s claim that Mr Trump asked him over dinner for his loyalty, Mr Kasowitz said: “The President never told Mr Comey ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘ in form or substance”.

One reason Hamilton and IU debate coach Brian DeLong found Comey’s testimony so credible is the fact that he took notes after meetings with Trump.

A central – and unresolved – question from the hearing revolves around whether President Donald Trump was trying to derail the Russian Federation investigation by pressuring, and ultimately firing, the man in charge. “Those were lies, plain and simple“, Comey said of the White House contention that he had lost the confidence of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

US Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) left the Comey hearing saying he was not convinced what Trump did was obstruction of justice. Comey also said he wrote memos following meetings with the president because he was afraid Trump would lie about the nature of the meeting.

“Today certainly advanced the ball on the seriousness of this investigation and the breadth of its scope”, Napolitano said.

Comey said he took the president’s words as a directive, but Republicans insist that Trump’s words weren’t a clear order. By getting out his side of the story, he believed, he might spur the appointment of a special counsel – which, of course, happened.

But despite some issues involving Comey’s actions which were seized on by Republicans, the overwhelming impression from the Comey testimony is its revelations about the president’s conduct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offense. Their strategy was to abandon common sense and trot out the most benign interpretations of those facts, leading us to dearly hope that Trump really did secretly record his conversations with Comey. Then I think that they are obligated to prosecute.

“The statue of justice has a blindfold on because you’re not supposed to be peeking out to see whether your patron is pleased or not with what you’re doing”, Comey said.