M’s look to sweep Twins tonight after dramatic win Wednesday

It was gone from the moment it left the bat.

The Mariners have won the first two games in this series, picking up a 12-3 win over the Twins on Tuesday and a 6-5 win on Wednesday. “I left a pitch out over the plate, and he did what he was supposed to do there”. Heck, they only had five hits in all.

Mike Zunino hit his second home run, this time a 2-run homer, to get the win in the ninth.

Ben Gamel singled with two outs in the ninth off closer Brandon Kintzler (2-1). The deal is a good one for both sides, giving Segura a huge pay raise and locking up a full-time shortstop for the Mariners. A lot of power. “He just has to make good contact”. “That’s sort of what the goal is in BP and the cage: I’m really trying to shoot that ROOT Sports sign in right-center in BP”.

“I didn’t know he could go the other way like that”, Kintzler said.

The Mariners have won five straight games and nine of their last 10.

They also overcame another maddening start from Yovani Gallardo, who again fell victim to a one-inning meltdown. The 23-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his last five starts. Then he walked Brian Dozier. The 31-year-old served up two homers to Colorado in his last start, when he gave up five runs and six hits in three frames.

The Twins led 5-2.

True enough. Except for that brief hiccup, Gallardo was in command, which presented the Mariners with a comeback opportunity.

Seattle got a run back in the fifth after Zunino walked and Ruiz was hit by a pitch.

“Edgar (Martinez) said this is a good matchup”, Servais said. “Lo and behold, three pitches later, we’re walking away”. It is the Mariners first five-game winning streak since an eight-game streak from September 7-14, 2016. Ruiz, filling in at designated hitter for ailing Nelson Cruz, followed with a drive into the upper deck in left for his first home run of the season.

Mariners 1B Danny Valencia was ejected after grounding out to end the eighth and then yelling at plate umpire Dan Iassogna. “I didn’t even say anything bad”, Valencia said. “I just didn’t try to do too much”.

Mike Zunino’s retooled swing following a demotion to the minors paid its biggest dividend yet for the surging Seattle Mariners. It was Seager’s seventh home run of the season.

QUOTABLE: “This was a big one for us”, Zunino said. “Hopefully, we can keep this going”.

The former Giants pitcher, who was with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Twins.

The Twins look to avoid a sweep Thursday, with Kyle Gibson (2-4) facing Christian Bergman at 9:10 at Safeco Field. Kyle Gibson (2-4, 7.23 ERA) counters for the Twins. Gallardo got the first two outs before allowing a two-out double. A similar pair of glasses was popularized in a 1981 commercial by Tom Paciorek.