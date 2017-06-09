MA medical pot dispensary selling marijuana pizza

Because a MA medical marijuana dispensary has started baking and selling cannabis-infused pizza.

Although the pizzas seem like a great option for marijuana enthusiasts looking to quell munchies while getting baked, dispensary patrons must have state-issued medical marijuana ID cards. The pizzas are made frozen so patients can take them home and enjoy them discretely. Per piece of 6-inch pizza would cost around $38. Yaffe and his colleagues, all who have at one point or another worked in the restaurant industry, have dabbled in other variants on edibles, including marijuana-infused quiche, hot chocolate, peach cobbler and vegan mayonnaise.

One of the patients, Wes Francois uttered, “I have experienced that’s the only thing that helps”.

Ermont’s Director of Operations Seth Yaffe stated that the notion behind concocting a recipe such as this was to find a more delicious alternative for the patients to consume medical marijuana without being subjected to criticizing eyes or making them feel less-than-normal. “It’s fantastic how creative they get”, Wes Francois, a patient, revealed. The thought of marijuana pizza fills us with joy. “It makes medicating less scary and less a reminder of what they’re psychologically trying to distance themselves from”.

The potent pizza’s “high” comes courtesy of the tomato sauce, which is infused with 125mg of THC distillate, which is the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The dispensary also sells other edible products, including mac and cheese, pies and lemonade. According to Yaffe, some of their top sellers are peanut butter, honey and olive oil.

Since the beginning, 200 units of the pizza have been sold by the company in just three weeks timeline.