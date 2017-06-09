During a tense day of preliminary competition on Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl wiped away tears as she departed the stage at the Washington-area resort after misspelling the word “severance”.

Ben Lenger of Niwot, a seventh-grader at Sunset Middle School, knocked down the word “roseola”, a childhood disease that causes a red rash.

Eleven-year-old Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey has made it into the finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee.

A West Geauga fifth-grader, Andrew Elias, was one of 291 top spellers to compete on the national stage in Washington D.C.

There is even a chance that he will compete in the spelling bee next year.

Zarin earned three points each for her correct spellings Wednesday. Xuan spelled both her words correctly, according to the bee’s Twitter feed, but it apparently wasn’t enough. She also spelled it correctly.

But missed one in the second round, joining the nearly 250 students who didn’t make the final group.

The kindergarten student from Oklahoma told reporters that she hopes to invent a new kind of refrigerator.

“I think that’s his (Martius’) favorite part”, Ryndon said jokingly.

Kumar qualified for the National Bee after winning the 2017 California Central Valley Spelling Bee in March. Only those who spell their word correctly move onto the next round.

The remaining contestants were set to take a four-section, computerized test in a semi-final round Wednesday evening.

“I didn’t want to stand up there any more, so I just quit asking questions”, Una said, admitting she is nervous.

Edith Fuller, 6 from Tulsa, is the youngest speller in bee history.

The finals are scheduled to be on cable channel ESPN 2, channel 63 on the Oneonta Spectrum listings, starting at 10 a.m.